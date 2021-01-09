CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 39.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAPL opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.26. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $591.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.43 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%. On average, analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

