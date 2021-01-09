Crown (CRW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.36 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0896 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $8,765.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,397.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $557.39 or 0.01379773 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00044935 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00165475 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001880 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,341,960 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

