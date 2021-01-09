Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) (CVE:CWV) Trading 54.9% Higher

Shares of Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) (CVE:CWV) traded up 54.9% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 135,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 114,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a market cap of C$28.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18.

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) (CVE:CWV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.25 million for the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 100,907 acres located in the northern portion of the NeuquÃ©n Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

