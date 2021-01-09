Crust (CRU) Trading 10.4% Lower This Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, Crust has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Crust has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $702,570.00 worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $4.30 or 0.00010526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002711 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,042,808 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

