Cryptaur (CPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.29 million and $8,763.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00043568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,714.35 or 0.04160433 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00033026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.00291005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,371,437 tokens. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

