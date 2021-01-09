Crypto Sports Price Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $517,638.35 and $1,939.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.09 or 0.00270123 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007262 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00026124 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

