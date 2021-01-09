Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $13.39 million and approximately $36,128.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00039503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.85 or 0.00284455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00030184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.08 or 0.03015353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012433 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

