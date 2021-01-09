CRYPTO20 (C20) Price Tops $1.42

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded up 40.6% against the dollar. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00003466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $5.60 and $10.39. CRYPTO20 has a market capitalization of $57.57 million and $72,319.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CRYPTO20 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00039353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.05 or 0.00282785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00029236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,162.95 or 0.02833737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

CRYPTO20 is a coin. Its launch date was October 16th, 2017. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,479,165 coins. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $24.43, $10.39, $33.94, $7.50, $20.33, $18.94, $50.98, $51.55, $32.15, $13.77 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CRYPTO20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRYPTO20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.