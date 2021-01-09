Cryptocean (CRON) Trading Up 1.9% This Week

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001424 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a market cap of $4.75 million and $1,184.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00042353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,486.16 or 0.03655956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00032841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.57 or 0.00289217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012712 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Cryptocean

CRON is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

