Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) One Day Volume Tops $14,207.00

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $33.78 million and $14,207.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00043463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,517.47 or 0.03756356 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00033338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.63 or 0.00291184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012895 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

