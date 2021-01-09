Cryptonex Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.00 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Cryptonex has a market cap of $285.57 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonex coin can currently be bought for about $5.13 or 0.00012697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptonex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00023837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00108142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.46 or 0.00691943 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00220858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00052014 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex’s launch date was August 11th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org . Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.