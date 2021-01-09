CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $88,342.30 and approximately $345.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00107615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 61.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.53 or 0.00677955 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00218573 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00052588 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 276,884,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,098,853 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

