CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.18

Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.18 and traded as high as $9.04. CSP shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 3,264 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CSP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $38.45 million, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

