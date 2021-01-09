Cube 24-Hour Volume Tops $239.00 (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, Cube has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Cube token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Cube has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $239.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00039201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.42 or 0.00283592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.96 or 0.02930460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012310 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Cube

Cube (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.