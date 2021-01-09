Curio Market Capitalization Reaches $1.08 Million (CUR)

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Curio token can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curio has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $49,208.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Curio has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00040787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.72 or 0.03646844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.43 or 0.00283743 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012997 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Curio Token Profile

CUR is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com

Buying and Selling Curio

Curio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

