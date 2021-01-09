Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading Up 28.1% This Week

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001890 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $119.16 million and $75.70 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.07 or 0.03547020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.00284592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00030681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

CRV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,389,417,132 coins and its circulating supply is 155,297,961 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.