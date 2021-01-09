Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWK. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,282. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.