CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Trading 92.1% Lower This Week

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 93.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $20,907.48 and $5.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CustomContractNetwork token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and STEX. During the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 92.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.58 or 0.00434894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 132.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 tokens. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken

CustomContractNetwork Token Trading

CustomContractNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.