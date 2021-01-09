cVault.finance Price Reaches $4,368.69 on Exchanges (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 35.4% against the dollar. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $4,368.69 or 0.10692680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $43.69 million and $1.11 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00023488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00107266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.75 or 0.00706746 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00218036 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00051888 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

cVault.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

