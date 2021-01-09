CVCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $252,019.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One CVCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $252,019.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00024403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00109731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.51 or 0.00715140 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00219421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00054422 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

