DAD (DAD) Reaches Market Cap of $19.78 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One DAD token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $19.78 million and $907,794.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAD has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00039201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.42 or 0.00283592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.96 or 0.02930460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012310 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

