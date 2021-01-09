DAEX Tops 1-Day Volume of $16,223.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $16,223.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including LBank and Indodax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00043568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $1,714.35 or 0.04160433 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00033026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.00291005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

