Dai (DAI) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $408.84 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00043162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,699.00 or 0.04147382 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00033630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.84 or 0.00290086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012887 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008760 BTC.

About Dai

DAI is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,417,155,881 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,417,155,855 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

