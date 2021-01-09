Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.
Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -435.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.61. Dana has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $22.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87.
In other news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dana by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Dana by 37.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Dana by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dana in the third quarter worth about $3,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
