Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -435.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.61. Dana has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $22.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dana by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Dana by 37.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Dana by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dana in the third quarter worth about $3,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.