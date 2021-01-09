Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.44.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $9,110,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 11,633.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,278 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 29.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,933,000 after acquiring an additional 611,278 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,534,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Danaher by 28.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 762,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,277,000 after purchasing an additional 168,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 530,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,330,000 after buying an additional 167,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.49. 2,297,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,509. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.46 and a 200-day moving average of $211.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.