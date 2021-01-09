Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €62.00 ($72.94).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BN. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of EPA BN opened at €53.02 ($62.38) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.64. Danone S.A. has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

About Danone S.A. (BN.PA)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

