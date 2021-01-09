Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €62.00 ($72.94).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BN. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of EPA BN opened at €53.02 ($62.38) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.64. Danone S.A. has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

