DAO.Casino (BET) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, DAO.Casino has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. DAO.Casino has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO.Casino token can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAO.Casino alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,292.13 or 0.93172921 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO.Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO.Casino and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.