DAOBet Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $93,748.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,328.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $502.62 or 0.01246307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00045455 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00185071 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

