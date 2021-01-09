DAOstack (GEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $68,523.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One DAOstack token can now be bought for about $0.0956 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $68,523.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,895.83 or 0.99508291 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007591 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00015993 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001969 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009735 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00044930 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

