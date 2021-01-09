DAOstack (GEN) Price Reaches $0.13

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 83.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and $114,259.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,535.21 or 1.00146936 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00016523 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011667 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00043495 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

