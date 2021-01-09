Dash Trading 13.5% Higher This Week (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $102.68 or 0.00249096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $1.01 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00031918 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001663 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.59 or 0.01083348 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,911,802 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.