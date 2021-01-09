Datacoin One Day Volume Reaches $8.00 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 37.1% against the dollar. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $16,218.23 and $8.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001275 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000182 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00023358 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

