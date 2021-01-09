Datacoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.00 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $16,156.51 and $12.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001397 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000194 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022782 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

