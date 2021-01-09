Datamine (DAM) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, Datamine has traded 43.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $444,506.12 and approximately $31,721.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00046012 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001401 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002893 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002526 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Datamine Token Profile

DAM is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,997,872 tokens. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.