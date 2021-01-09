Datamine (DAM) Trading 55.2% Higher This Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Datamine has traded up 55.2% against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $461,246.63 and approximately $31,128.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges.

HEX (HEX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00037726 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00020655 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002656 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Datamine (DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,997,872 tokens. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

Datamine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

