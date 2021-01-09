Datawallet (DXT) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 43.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datawallet has a market cap of $163,965.89 and approximately $24.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00039534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.76 or 0.00278396 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00028869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,163.00 or 0.02821240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012193 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datawallet is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

