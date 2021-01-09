DATx (DATX) Price Reaches $0.0002

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One DATx token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DATx has a market cap of $322,208.51 and approximately $266,903.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00039387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.74 or 0.00278320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00028460 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,156.50 or 0.02805309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012013 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a token. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

