DATx Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. One DATx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a market cap of $348,215.49 and approximately $291,560.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DATx has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00044418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 81.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,958.53 or 0.04808409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00033599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00305035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00013059 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx (DATX) is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars.

