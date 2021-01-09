David Bass Sells 5,500 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $937,035.00.

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,743. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.57 and a 200 day moving average of $120.97. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Varonis Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $578,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $466,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 369.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 23,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

