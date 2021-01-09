DDKoin (DDK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $52,175.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. DDKoin has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $52,175.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002604 BTC on popular exchanges including Simex and DOBI Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00023378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00106409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 68.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.50 or 0.00709215 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00218291 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00052368 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and DOBI Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

