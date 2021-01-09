DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Reaches $0.0054

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. One DEAPcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $542,343.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00023097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00106173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 86.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.29 or 0.00788282 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00220531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00052645 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

DEAPcoin Token Trading

