DecentBet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,179.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 158.3% against the US dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $524,045.26 and $2,179.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,699.00 or 0.04182368 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00033548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.67 or 0.00292134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012737 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About DecentBet

DBET is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.