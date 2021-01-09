Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Reaches $0.0608 on Major Exchanges (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $18.40 million and $3.68 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 75% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,887.52 or 0.04639675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.00310378 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00033223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013133 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

DVP is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.