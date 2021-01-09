DeepOnion (ONION) Price Up 6% This Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $107,840.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001321 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000197 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00022893 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,401,183 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

