DeFi Yield Protocol Price Tops $3.64 on Top Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $3.64 or 0.00008982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $304,987.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00023840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00108546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 65.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.21 or 0.00734066 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00220316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00052490 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,139,580 tokens. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

