DeFiner Achieves Market Capitalization of $662,184.24 (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. DeFiner has a total market cap of $662,184.24 and approximately $241,440.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One DeFiner token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00108448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.02 or 0.00717104 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00219020 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00054731 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner’s genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,199,953 tokens. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

Buying and Selling DeFiner

DeFiner can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

