DeFinition Hits Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. DeFinition has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $252.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFinition has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFinition token can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00023900 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00107922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.63 or 0.00680213 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00219171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00052506 BTC.

DeFinition Token Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu

DeFinition Token Trading

DeFinition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFinition using one of the exchanges listed above.

