Degenerator Market Capitalization Hits $913,535.72 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Degenerator token can now be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.85 or 0.00265202 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00030768 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001679 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.69 or 0.01093465 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

