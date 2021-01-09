DEJAVE (DJV) Hits Market Cap of $3.04 Million

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. DEJAVE has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $12,431.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One DEJAVE token can currently be bought for approximately $1,729.71 or 0.04257966 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE Token Trading

DEJAVE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

