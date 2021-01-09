Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €122.91 ($144.60).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHER shares. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of DHER stock opened at €135.55 ($159.47) on Friday. Delivery Hero SE has a 12 month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 12 month high of €132.10 ($155.41). The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is €112.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €100.54. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion and a PE ratio of -28.16.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

