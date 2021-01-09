Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €122.91 ($144.60).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHER shares. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of DHER stock opened at €135.55 ($159.47) on Friday. Delivery Hero SE has a 12 month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 12 month high of €132.10 ($155.41). The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is €112.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €100.54. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion and a PE ratio of -28.16.

About Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F)

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

